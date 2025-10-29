Park Bo Gum Announced As Host Of 2025 MAMA AWARDS CHAPTER 1

The first host has been revealed for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS!

On October 29, CJ ENM announced that Park Bo Gum will return as a host for this year’s MAMA AWARDS.

Park Bo Gum will host CHAPTER 1 of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS on November 28, marking his seventh time hosting the awards show after impressing on the MAMA stage in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The 2025 MAMA AWARDS will be held at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29. Check out the nominees here and the lineup here!