CBX's Agency Releases Statement Regarding Participation In EXO Activities

Update: SM Responds To CBX’s Agency’s Statement Regarding EXO Activities

Original Article:

On October 29, INB100, the agency of EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin released an official statement announcing that they intend to reach an agreement with SM Entertainment so that CBX can take part in EXO’s full-group activities.

Read the full statement below:

We sincerely apologize for the confusion and concern caused by the delay in announcing our position on whether CBX will participate in EXO’s full-group activities.

INB100 and our artists Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin (hereinafter “CBX”) promised fans that, as members of EXO, they would take part in full-group activities, and we have been making every possible effort to honor that promise.

Accordingly, we would like to share what has taken place so far.

July 9, 2025 — First confirmation of intent to reach an agreement with SM Entertainment (hereinafter “SM”)

We met directly with SM to confirm the direction of, and commitment to, an agreement for EXO’s full-group activities. September 10, 2025 — Mutual exchange of concrete terms

Both sides exchanged specific terms and entered a substantive negotiation phase. Full acceptance of SM’s demands

After the second mediation date (October 2), in order to enable a year-end full-group EXO comeback, CBX clearly conveyed their willingness to accept all conditions presented by SM. Schedule adjustments prioritizing EXO activities

To facilitate full-group activities, all individual schedules in December were cleared, and we awaited SM’s final reply through our legal representatives.

While we were making the above efforts for EXO’s full-group activities, we came across notices regarding an EXO fan meeting and a studio album announcement that exclude CBX.

We apologize for the delayed response as we sought to ascertain SM’s intentions regarding the progress of the agreement in this unexpected situation.

The CBX members have cherished above all the sincerity of the fans who have been with them for so long, and because they earnestly hoped for EXO’s full-group activities, they chose the path of reaching an agreement.

Accordingly, we plan to finalize the terms for full-group activities as soon as possible.

We are grateful to the fans who always trust and wait for us, and we will do our utmost to deliver good results. We ask for your continued expectations and support.