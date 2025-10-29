SM Responds To CBX's Agency's Statement Regarding EXO Activities

SM Entertainment has countered the statement made by INB100 regarding Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s participation in EXO’s group activities.

Earlier this week, SM Entertainment announced that EXO would hold a fan meeting in December and release a new full-length album in early 2026. However, the agency stated that only six members of the group—Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, Sehun, and Lay—would be participating.

On October 28, it was reported that the court had acquitted or dismissed all five lawsuits Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin had filed against SM Entertainment. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism likewise determined that there had been no violations in relation to the complaints CBX had filed against the agency.

The following day, on October 29, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s agency INB100 released a statement announcing that they intended to reach an agreement with SM Entertainment so that CBX could also take part in EXO’s activities.

Later that same day, SM Entertainment released a statement of their own responding to INB100’s claims.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

We would like to address the statement made by Byun Baekhyun, Kim Jongdae [Chen], and Kim Min Seok [Xiumin] (hereafter referred to as the trio)’s side. We clearly stated to the trio in the past that reaching an agreement to end our legal dispute and [EXO’s] group activities were two separate matters. First, regarding the conclusion of our legal dispute, we had already won all of our legal disputes [with the trio], and the only request we made of the trio was that they pay the 10 percent of their revenue from individual activities that was stipulated in our existing agreement from June 18, 2023. However, at present, this has not yet been fulfilled. Additionally, regarding the issue of participation in group activities, the multiple unreasonable lawsuits have not only significantly destroyed trust between our two sides, but have also caused great harm to the group EXO and wounded both the fans and the members. Therefore, it was only natural that the trio should first fulfill the terms of the existing agreement and demonstrate a sincere effort to restore trust. However, contrary to the trio’s claim that they had clearly conveyed their willingness to reach an agreement and accept all conditions proposed by us after the second mediation date on October 2, they first filed an appeal on the 16th. We cannot help but express deep regret at the trio’s statement from today, which distorts the truth regarding these kinds of circumstances. We will do our utmost to fully support EXO’s activities, which will begin in December. Thank you.

