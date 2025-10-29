Lee Kwang Soo Is A Beloved Asia’s Prince Facing Career Turmoil In Upcoming Film “Love Barista”

The upcoming film “Love Barista” has unveiled new stills of Lee Kwang Soo!

“Love Barista” follows Kang Jun Woo (Lee Kwang Soo), Asia’s biggest star who finds himself stranded in Vietnam without his manager, passport, or even a single penny.

Lee Kwang Soo stars as the one and only “Asia Prince” Kang Jun Woo—a superstar loved across Asia who faces a crisis when his next project falls through and a rising star threatens his throne. Taking a break from the glamorous spotlight, Jun Woo finds himself truly alone for the first time, leading to a series of unpredictable—and hilariously bittersweet—moments.

In the newly released stills, Lee Kwang Soo perfectly embodies his character with a striking resemblance to the real-life “Asia Prince” image he’s known for. His signature wit and impeccable comedic timing bring Kang Jun Woo to life, amplifying both the humor and relatability of the character.

After finding himself stranded in Vietnam, Jun Woo unexpectedly crosses paths with Thao (Hoàng Hà), sparking a heart-fluttering romance that hints at a new side of Lee Kwang Soo audiences have never seen before. Meanwhile, his dynamic chemistry and comedic synergy with his loyal manager and best friend Jung Han Cheol (Eum Moon Suk) promise to deliver plenty of laughs and charm.

“Love Barista” will hit theaters across Korea on November 19. Watch the film’s latest teaser here!

