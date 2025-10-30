CBX's Agency Releases New Statement Regarding Dispute With SM

The dispute between SM Entertainment and Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s agency INB100 continues over EXO’s full-group activities.

Previously on October 29, INB100 released a statement announcing that they intended to reach an agreement with SM Entertainment so that CBX could also take part in EXO’s activities.

Later that same day, SM Entertainment responded that they had drawn up an agreement with CBX requiring payment of 10 percent of revenue from their individual activities but revealed that this condition has not been carried out to date.

On October 30, CBX’s agency INB100 released a new statement, in which they countered, “We have made clear our intent to perform the existing agreement, have been communicating directly with the members, and have been working to be together as part of the team.” They added, “We remain committed to paying 10 percent of revenue, and since litigation is currently underway, we plan to fulfill this once an agreement is reached and the legal procedures are concluded.”

Read INB100’s full statement below:

This is INB100’s response to SM Entertainment’s (hereinafter “SM”) official statement. SM Official Statement 1)

What our company (SM) asked of the trio (CBX) was solely that they pay 10 percent of the revenue from their individual activities, as stipulated in the existing agreement dated June 18, 2023. However, this has not yet been carried out. → CBX’s intention to pay 10 percent of revenue remains unchanged. As litigation is currently ongoing, they plan to fulfill this once an agreement is reached and the legal procedures are concluded. SM Official Statement 2)

Regarding participation in group activities, because numerous excessive disputes have greatly undermined trust between the parties—and because significant harm was done to EXO as a group and hurt was caused to fans and members—it was only proper that the trio first perform the existing agreement and make sincere efforts to restore trust. → All discussions proceeded on the premise of “EXO full-group activities.” CBX made clear their intent to perform the existing agreement, were communicating directly with the members, and have been striving to be together as part of the group. SM Official Statement 3)

Contrary to the trio’s claim that, after the second mediation date on October 2, they clearly conveyed their willingness to accept all the conditions we presented, they first filed an objection on October 16. → Around the court’s mediation date, CBX conveyed to SM their intention to pay 10 percent of revenue from individual activities and awaited SM’s final reply. However, the amount proposed by the mediator on October 2 was an arbitrary figure unrelated to the parties’ agreement; therefore, both sides stated at the mediation that they could not accept it. When that amount was subsequently served in writing, both parties filed objections on October 16. This was merely a routine procedural step, and the claim that CBX had no intention to settle is not true. We sincerely apologize to fans who felt confusion and concern during the legal process with SM. CBX will faithfully carry out the existing agreement and will do their utmost to rebuild trust with the members and to reach an amicable agreement with SM.

