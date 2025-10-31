Watch: Jo Aram’s Ex Zhang Hao's Unexpected Visit Makes Ahn Dong Gu Jealous In “To The Moon”

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao will be making a special appearance in the final episode of “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) has begun taking meaningful steps toward discovering her true dream. Once a carefree YOLO type who lived only for the moment, Ji Song now studies diligently and lays out concrete plans to start her own business. The final episode will show what pushes her to finally leave Marron Confectionery and step out into the world on her own.

The finale will also mark the long-awaited appearance of Ji Song’s ex-boyfriend Wei Lin (ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao). Until now, Wei Lin had only appeared through video calls—but in the final episode, he finally shows up in person. Having come all the way to Korea, he seeks Ji Song out himself, leading to an unexpected three-way encounter with Oh Dong Gyu (Ahn Dong Gu).

In the newly released preview, Oh Dong Gyu is seen helping Ji Song at her café when Wei Lin suddenly walks in. Startled but composed, Ji Song asks why he’s come, to which Wei Lin casually replies, “I wanted to see you, check out your café… you know, a bit of both,” before asking her to be his travel guide while he explores Seoul. Ji Song coolly agrees, sparking a flicker of jealousy in Dong Gyu, who mutters under his breath before nervously blurting out, “Oh, nothing! I’ll, uh, take out the trash!”

Just as Ji Song gets up to leave, Wei Lin stops her and says, “Ji Song, if things ever get tough, promise me you’ll reach out. We’re close enough for that—after all, we’re friends.” The scene ends with the two exchanging warm smiles and a handshake, leaving viewers wondering what emotions truly linger beneath their calm exteriors—and how this unexpected reunion might shift Ji Song’s heart in the series finale.

Watch the preview video below:

The final episode of the drama will air on October 31 at 9:40 p.m. KST, 10 minutes earlier than usual.

