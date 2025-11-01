'BOYS II PLANET' Group ALPHA DRIVE ONE Announces Leader And Official Fan Club Name

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has revealed their leader and fan club name!

On November 1, ALPHA DRIVE ONE announced through an Instagram live broadcast that Leo is now the leader of the group. In addition, it was revealed ALLYZ has been selected as the group’s official fan club name. The members explained, “ALLYZ is a name that symbolizes ALD1’s unbreakable team spirit to always stay with the fans.”

Created through the survival program “BOYS II PLANET,” ALPHA DRIVE ONE is currently gearing up to perform for the first time at the 2025 MAMA AWARDS.

Watch the group’s creation on “BOYS II PLANET”:

