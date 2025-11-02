'To The Moon' Stars Say Goodbye + Talk About What The Drama Meant To Them

With MBC’s “To the Moon” winding to a close, the stars of the drama have shared their final thoughts!

On October 31, the drama ended on a rise in its viewership ratings as it aired its series finale.

Expressing her gratitude to the show’s viewers, Lee Sun Bin remarked, “I can’t believe that the drama is already ending. Thank you to all the viewers who empathized with and rooted for the ‘Munan’ trio. Please don’t forget us.”

She went on to add, “I hope this drama will remain with you as a warm memory.”

Ra Mi Ran spoke nostalgically about her time filming “To the Moon,” commenting, “As I watched the drama, memories from filming came flooding back to me. The seasons I spent together with Da Hae, Ji Song, and Dr. Ham flew by like the wind, as if they were a dream. When we were together, we were fearless, happy, and joyful. It felt like I’d gained precious younger siblings on whom I could rely, so I’m very grateful.”

She continued, “I’d also like to thank all the viewers who enjoyed watching ‘To the Moon.’ I hope that all of you also have beautiful people by your side.”

Jo Aram expressed her regret that the drama had reached its end, saying, “Because I had a lot of love for this drama, I feel deeply sad that it’s already ending. While reading the script and playing Ji Song on set, I laughed and cried a lot. I hope that while watching our drama, viewers also received a lot of healing as they laughed and cried along with us.”

Looking back on his experience filming the drama, Kim Young Dae shared, “I really learned and felt a lot while playing the character of Ham Ji Woo. Starting from when I first read the script up until the end [of filming], I worried a lot about how to portray Ji Woo’s innocence and sincerity, and I think that process itself was a huge gift to me. Thanks to the viewers who sent me their love and support for every episode, I was able to gain strength until the very end. I’m sincerely thankful.”

