Lee Kwang Soo Trades Stardom For Survival After Being Stranded In Vietnam In “Love Barista”

The upcoming rom-com film “Love Barista” has unveiled new stills!

“Love Barista” follows Kang Jun Woo (Lee Kwang Soo), Asia’s biggest star who finds himself stranded in Vietnam without his manager, passport, or even a single penny.

The newly released stills capture Kang Jun Woo, abandoned with no money or identification, as he faces a series of unpredictable events and struggles to survive alone in a foreign land.

From eating pho at a local restaurant brimming with Vietnamese charm to sipping a watermelon juice in solitude, the once-glamorous “Asia Prince” now embarks on a hilarious yet humbling survival story that’s far from his luxurious image.

Meanwhile, stills of Kang Jun Woo sharing bright smiles with his best friend and manager Jung Han Cheol (Eum Moon Suk) tease their comical, bickering chemistry. Another still captures Jun Woo gazing fondly at Thao (Hoàng Hà), a woman he meets by chance during his solo trip, raising anticipation for the heartwarming and unpredictable encounters that await him in this new chapter of his life.

“Love Barista” will hit theaters across Korea on November 19. Watch the film’s latest teaser here!

Also watch Lee Kwang Soo in “The Killer’s Shopping List” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)