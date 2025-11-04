&TEAM Achieves 8th Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Artist In 2025 With 'Back To Life'

&TEAM’s official Korean debut is off to an impressive start!

Last week, &TEAM released their first Korean mini album “Back to Life” on October 28. By the end of the day, “Back to Life” had already sold over 1 million copies, making it the group’s first album ever to surpass 1 million sales by Hanteo Chart calculations.

According to Hanteo Chart, “Back to Life” went on to sell an impressive total of 1,222,022 copies in the first week of its release (October 28 to November 3).

With this achievement, &TEAM has become the artist with the eighth highest-first week sales of 2025, bested only by Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, RIIZE, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, and NCT WISH.

“Back to Life” also debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart dated November 10.

Congratulations to &TEAM!