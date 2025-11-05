TWICE's 'Strategy' Spends 15th Week On Billboard Hot 100

TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” continues its impressive run on the Billboard charts!

For the week ending on November 8, “Strategy” spent its 15th consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100—which ranks the most popular songs in the United States—at No. 72. The song, which was first released in December 2024, has become a fixture on music charts around the world following its inclusion on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack earlier this year.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of the “KPop Demon Hunters” original song “Takedown” spent its 17th consecutive week on the Hot 100 at No. 80.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Strategy” came in at No. 80 on the Global 200 and No. 109 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, while “Takedown” ranked No. 99 on the Global 200 and No. 164 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

TWICE’s latest studio album “THIS IS FOR” also charted for a 16th consecutive week on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “THIS IS FOR” made the latest chart at No. 196, extending its own record on the Billboard 200 as not only TWICE’s longest-charting album but also the longest-charting album released by a K-pop group in 2025.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “THIS IS FOR” took No. 23 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 29 on the Top Album Sales chart, while their more recent special album “TEN: The Story Goes On” claimed No. 17 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 20 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Finally, TWICE stayed strong at No. 50 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 66th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to TWICE!