November Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from October 5 to November 5. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Um Tae Goo topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,513,945 for November. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Tae Goo, let’s play,” “Google Play,” and “SSG advertising,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “like a movie,” “touching,” and “find one’s childhood innocence.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.55 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,385,782.

Yoo Jae Suk rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,213,045, marking a 35.88 percent increase in his score since October.

Soccer star Son Heung Min came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,201,647 for November.

Finally, BTS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,137,111.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Jae Suk in “How Do You Play?” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)