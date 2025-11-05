November Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 05, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from October 5 to November 5. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Um Tae Goo topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,513,945 for November. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Tae Goo, let’s play,” “Google Play,” and “SSG advertising,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “like a movie,” “touching,” and “find one’s childhood innocence.” The actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.55 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,385,782.

Yoo Jae Suk rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,213,045, marking a 35.88 percent increase in his score since October.

Soccer star Son Heung Min came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,201,647 for November.

Finally, BTS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,137,111.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Um Tae Goo
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. BTS
  6. Byeon Woo Seok
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Lee Soo Ji
  9. Lee Byung Hun
  10. IVE
  11. Kim Jong Kook
  12. Jun Hyun Moo
  13. Kim Woo Bin
  14. Kim Yeon Koung
  15. SEVENTEEN
  16. Kim Go Eun
  17. Park Bo Gum
  18. Gong Yoo
  19. Faker
  20. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  21. Kim Won Hoon
  22. LE SSERAFIM
  23. Ma Dong Seok
  24. TWICE
  25. Shin Dong Yup
  26. Kim Yuna
  27. Park Na Rae
  28. Lee Young Ae
  29. Ryu Hyun Jin
  30. Jun Ji Hyun

Source (1)

