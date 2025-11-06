BAE173's Doha Reportedly Files To Suspend Contract With PocketDol Studio + Writes Message To Fans

BAE173 member Doha has filed a lawsuit against his agency PoketDol Studio.

On November 6, THE FACT reported that Doha recently filed a lawsuit against PocketDol Studio seeking confirmation of the non-existence of his exclusive contract and an injunction to suspend its validity. The reasons cited for the lawsuit include issues with payments, the agency’s deteriorating financial situation, unilateral suspension of activities, and a breakdown of trust.

According to the complaint, PocketDol Studio “violated the obligation to provide statements documenting payments,” “violated the obligation to provide supporting documents for income and expenditure details,” and “falsely recorded expense items as if they were incurred when they were not.”

Doha also claimed that the agency unilaterally suspended his activities, with an agency representative telling him, “Then you’re out,” at a meeting on September 15. On September 23, a notice notifying fans that he is “halting activities due to health reasons” was posted without his knowledge.

In addition, Doha pointed out the company’s accumulating debt and financial problems.

Doha sent an official document to PocketDol Studio on September 30, demanding rectification and providing advance notice of contract termination, and as no action was taken by October 15, he sent a termination notice on October 17. Then on October 22, he filed the lawsuit for the non-existence of his exclusive contract and an injunction to suspend its validity. The first hearing for the injunction is scheduled for November 17.

Following the report, Doha took to Instagram to share:

Hello, this is Na Gyu Min (Doha’s real name). I am truly sorry to say this to those who have waited a long time. Because it was the first group I was part of, and because it was our first full-length album, I prepared with more sincerity and effort than anyone, and I genuinely hoped to greet you again on stage. However, I was faced with unfair circumstances that were far too big for me to endure. Against my will, the company made a unilateral decision that made it impossible for me to continue the scheduled activities.

After much thought, I was left with no choice but to make a difficult decision.

It’s difficult to say I have no regrets about that choice. I am deeply apologetic for the confusion and concern I have caused those who waited for me.

I sincerely hope that my situation does not become a burden to my fellow members.

I truly support them and hope that this promotional period leads to great results. It weighs heavily on my heart to greet you in such an unfortunate way.

I sincerely apologize to everyone who waited for me and for not being able to bring things to a proper conclusion. I’m sorry for always just asking you to wait for me, and thank you.

Previously, former BAE173 member Nam Dohyon also filed for the suspension of his exclusive contract against PocketDol Studio, and in June 2023, Nam Dohyon won the lawsuit to suspend his contract.

Earlier on October 23, BAE173 unveiled their first full-length album “NEW CHAPTER: DESEAR” along with the music video for their title track “Turned Up.”

Source (1) (2)