“BOYS II PLANET” Spin-Off 'PLANET C : HOME RACE' Announces Master Lineup

“BOYS II PLANET” spin-off program “PLANET C : HOME RACE” has announced its lineup of masters!

“PLANET C : HOME RACE” will feature 18 contestants from PLANET C on “BOYS II PLANET” who did not make it to the final group. They will be aiming for another chance to make their debut with the support of Planet Makers, who will determine the missions, killing parts, choreography, and more by voting with Boost Energy on the Mnet Plus app.

On November 7, it was announced that Kim Jae Joong, Lim Han Byul (also known as Onestar), Choi Young Joon, Kep1er’s Xiaoting, and Woo Won Jae will take on the role of masters for “PLANET C : HOME RACE.”

Kim Jae Joong will return as Chief Master of the program. Kim Jae Joong expressed his excitement, saying, “There were some incredibly talented contestants who stayed on my mind after the show ended. I’m happy they’ve been given another opportunity to pursue their dreams, and I’m honored to be part of that challenge once again.”

Vocal Master Lim Han Byul shared, “I’m happy to meet these trainees who are taking on a new dream once again. With warm encouragement and honest evaluations, I hope to help lay the foundation for the birth of another global boy group.”

Dance Master Choi Young Joon expressed, “I’m thrilled to join this journey and hope to be a strong guide on their path to becoming great artists.” He added a personal message to the trainees, saying, “Make sure to eat well and start exercising early!”

Fellow Dance Master Xiaoting shared, “It’s an honor to be back as a master. As someone who once competed in a survival show, I’ll closely watch and support each contestant’s growth.”

Finally, Rap Master Woo Won Jae commented, “Whenever I see idols on screen, I’m always impressed and think they’re amazing. I’m happy to be able to support the contestants and help them as they chase their dreams of becoming idols.”

“PLANET C : HOME RACE” is a four-episode program that will premiere on December 6 via the Mnet Plus app, releasing a new episode every Saturday at 9 p.m. KST.

