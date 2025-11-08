HUNTR/X's "Golden" Tops UK's Official Singles Chart For 10th Week
“KPop Demon Hunters” fever is still going strong in the United Kingdom!
“Golden,” the Grammy-nominated hit by the animated film’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X, is now spending its 10th week at No. 1 on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).
Last week, “Golden” set a new record for the longest No. 1 run of any song by an animated artist, breaking a 56-year-old record held by The Archies’ 1969 hit “Sugar, Sugar.”
Including “Golden,” HUNTR/X landed a total of three songs in the top 15 of the Official Singles Chart this week: “How It’s Done” came in at No. 11 this week, while “What It Sounds Like” held steady at No. 13.
Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!