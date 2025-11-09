Soojin's Fan Meeting 'Meet You' In Shanghai Canceled

Soojin’s fan meeting “Meet You” in Shanghai has officially been canceled.

On November 9, Soojin’s agency BRD Entertainment posted a notice on their official social media account, announcing the cancellation of the fan meeting. The full statement is shared below:

Hello. This is BRD Entertainment.

We regret to inform you that the “2025 Soojin Fan Meeting ‘Meet You’ in Shanghai” show that was scheduled for November 15, 2025 has been canceled due to local circumstances in China as well as other inevitable factors.

We sincerely apologize for delivering this sudden news to fans who waited for the show.

Ticket refunds and related procedures will be carried out sequentially in accordance with the event organizer and the ticketing platform. Please check future announcements for further details.

We are always grateful for your great support for Soojin, and we ask for the fans’ generous understanding.

Thank you.