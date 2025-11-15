Watch: Performances From 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) Day 1

The 2025 KGMA (Korean Grand Music Awards) has released official videos of the performances from Day 1!

On November 14, a star-studded lineup of artists kicked off the 2025 KGMA at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena.

The performers who took the stage on the first night of the awards included ALLDAY PROJECT, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, THE BOYZ, CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY, INI, Red Velvet’s Irene, KiiiKiii, Lee Chan Won, MEOVV, Park Seo Jin, SMTR25, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Xdinary Heroes, and xikers.

Check out the full list of winners from Day 1 here, and watch all of the performances from the first night below!

SMTR25 – EXO’s “Wolf”

KiiiKiii – “I DO ME”

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Strawberry Silhouette”

INI – “DOMINANCE” (Korean version)

xikers – “BREATHE,” “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

Xdinary Heroes – “ICU”

CRAVITY – “SWISH,” “Lemonade Fever”

MEOVV – “BODY,” “BURNING UP,” “HANDS UP”

Park Seo Jin – “Clown”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Pookie,” “Eeny meeny miny moe”

Lee Chan Won – “I Told You,” “Maybe Today”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Drowning,” “I’ll Never Love Again”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS,” “WICKED”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU,” “I Feel Good,” “Hollywood Action”

THE BOYZ – “Stylish,” “You and I”

ATEEZ – “HALA HALA,” “WONDERLAND,” “The Real,” “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS),” “Phantom,” “In Your Fantasy”

Stay tuned for the performances from Day 2 of the KGMA!