November Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Nov 16, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from October 16 to November 16.

IVE’s Jang Won Young held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,306,431. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “XOXZ,” “I love you, I love you, sleep well,” and “Lucky Vicky,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “sexy,” “charming,” and “advertise.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.56 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK swept the next three spots on the list: Jennie rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,120,297, marking a 56.83 percent increase in her score since October.

Rosé took third with a brand reputation index of 5,906,937, while Lisa followed at fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,989,308, marking a 6.40 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, An Yu Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,963,897, marking an 8.76 percent increase in her score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  4. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  5. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  6. aespa’s Winter
  7. cignature’s Jeewon
  8. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  9. IVE’s Liz
  10. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  11. Red Velvet’s Joy
  12. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  13. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  14. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  15. TWICE’s Nayeon
  16. TWICE’s Jihyo
  17. IVE’s Rei
  18. TWICE’s Momo
  19. aespa’s Giselle
  20. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  21. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  22. Red Velvet’s Irene
  23. IVE’s Gaeul
  24. ITZY’s Yuna
  25. aespa’s Ningning
  26. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  27. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin
  28. TWICE’s Mina
  29. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  30. IVE’s Leeseo

