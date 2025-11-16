Watch: Performances From 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) Day 2

The 2025 KGMA (Korean Grand Music Awards) wrapped up with another night of exciting performances!

On November 15, a dazzling array of artists took the stage on Day 2 of the 2025 KGMA at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena.

The artists who performed on the second night of the award ceremony included AHOF, BTOB, CLOSE YOUR EYES, WJSN’s Dayoung, fromis_9, Hearts2Hearts, IDID, IVE, Jang Min Ho, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, LUCY, NEXZ, P1Harmony, Stray Kids, EXO’s Suho, and UNIS.

Check out the full list of winners from Day 2 here, and watch the official performances from the second night posted by the KGMA below! (You can also watch the performances from Day 1 here.)

KISS OF LIFE’s Natty – Lee Hyori’s “10 Minutes”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X,” “SOB”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

UNIS – “SWICY”

KickFlip – “Band-Aid,” “My First Love Song”

AHOF – “We Ready,” “Pinocchio”

P1Harmony – “DUH!”

LUCY – “Where’s Your Love,” “Flowering”

NEXZ – “I’m Him,” “Beat-Boxer”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

Jang Min Ho – “Lonely Love,” “Play the music”

KISS OF LIFE – “k bye,” “Lucky” (Korean version)

fromis_9 – “Supersonic,” “LIKE YOU BETTER”

EXO’s Suho – “Light The Fire,” “Who Are You”

BTOB – “Wind And Wish,” “Only one for me,” “Missing You,” “LOVE TODAY”

IVE – “XOXZ,” “GOTCHA (Baddest Eros),” “REBEL HEART”

Stray Kids – “S-Class,” “In My Head,” “CEREMONY”