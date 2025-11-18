6 FANTASY BOYS Members Reportedly File To Suspend Contracts With PocketDol Studio

Members of FANTASY BOYS have filed lawsuits against their agency PocketDol Studio.

On November 19, THE FACT reported that FANTASY BOYS’ Kang Minseo, Lee Hanbin, Hikaru, Hong Sungmin, Kim Gyurae, and Kaedan recently filed lawsuits against PocketDol Studio seeking confirmation of the non-existence of their exclusive contracts and injunctions to suspend their validity. The reasons cited include issues with payments, the agency’s financial and operational problems, and a breakdown of trust due to non-fulfillment of contractual obligations.

The six members reportedly mentioned in the complaint that PocketDol Studio violated the obligation to provide statements documenting payments and included items that were not actually executed or some expenses that were not actually paid in the settlement statements. In addition, although the contracts stipulated that high labor costs would be deducted every quarter, most of the employees in question either did not actually exist or their activities could not be verified. It was also mentioned that the extension of residency status for the non-Korean members was not carried out on time, causing restrictions on their activities.

Aside from this, Kang Minseo revealed through a fan messaging platform earlier in the month that the electricity was cut off in their dorm due to the electricity bills not being paid.

The six members sent an official document to PocketDol Studio on September 30, demanding rectification, and as no action was taken, they sent a contract termination notice on October 28. In November, they filed for the non-existence of their exclusive contracts and injunctions to suspend their validity.

Created through the survival program “Fantasy Boys” in 2023, FANTASY BOYS originally consisted of 12 members, but due to conflict with PocketDol Studio, Yu Junwon was withdrawn from the group before their debut. Member K-Soul left the group officially in January 2025, and the group has been promoting with 10 members since.

Earlier in the month, it was revealed that FANTASY BOYS’ labelmate Doha of BAE173 also filed to suspend his contract with PocketDol Studio. Back in 2023, Nam Dohyon left BAE173 after winning the lawsuit to suspend his contract.

