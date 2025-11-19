Yoon Chaekyung And Badminton Player Lee Yong Dae Reportedly Dating + Agency Briefly Responds

Actress Yoon Chaekyung and former national badminton player Lee Yong Dae are reportedly in a relationship.

On November 19, a media outlet reported that Yoon Chaekyung and Lee Yong Dae have been dating for about a year.

In response to the report, Yoon Chaekyung’s agency PA Entertainment briefly commented, “It is difficult to confirm as this pertains to the actress’s private life.”

Yoon Chaekyung first debuted in Japan with the group Puretty, then was introduced as a DSP Media trainee on MBC’s “Kara Project” and Mnet’s “Produce 101.” After promoting in project groups C.I.V.A and I.B.I, Yoon Chaekyung joined APRIL in November 2016. After the group announced its disbandment in January 2022, she transitioned to acting, appearing in “Korea-Khitan War” and “The Confidence Queen”

Lee Yong Dae married actress Byun Soo Mi in 2017 after six years of dating, but they divorced in 2018, roughly a year later, due to differences in personality. Since then, he has been raising his daughter on his own.

