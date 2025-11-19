Stars Grace The Red Carpet At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards
Stars have gathered for this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards!
The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards show that was first launched to promote the development of the domestic film industry and is now one of the most prestigious awards shows in Korean film.
Ahead of this year’s ceremony on November 19, various stars took to the red carpet.
Check out their looks below:
MCs Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min
BOYNEXTDOOR
Roh Yoon Seo
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews