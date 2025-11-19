Stars Grace The Red Carpet At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards

Stars have gathered for this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards!

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards show that was first launched to promote the development of the domestic film industry and is now one of the most prestigious awards shows in Korean film.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony on November 19, various stars took to the red carpet.

Check out their looks below:

MCs Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min

Ahn Bo Hyun

Hong Ye Ji

Kim Doyeon

Park Ji Hyun

Lee Hye Young

Lee Jae In

Kim So Hyun

Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin

Park Jinyoung

Jeon Yeo Been

Kwon Hae Hyo

BOYNEXTDOOR

Kim Min Ju

Lee Sun Bin

Kim Sung Cheol

Roh Yoon Seo

Yeom Hye Ran

Ahn Hyo Seop

Jung Sung Il

Lee Jung Eun

Choi Yu Ri

Yoon Kyung Ho

Jo Jung Suk

Sul Kyung Gu

Park Jung Min

Lee Sung Min

Lee Chae Min

Kim Jae Won

Shin Hyun Been

Lim Yoona

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews