Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum, And Hwang In Youp Charm With Their Chemistry On Set Of 'Dear X'

The cast of “Dear X” is winning over viewers with their acting and synergy!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The solid acting skills of Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Yul Eum have made viewers immersed into the story of the characters who are complexly intertwined. The behind-the-scenes stills further depict the actors working passionately on set.

Even during a period of break, Kim You Jung remains immersed in the emotions of her character Baek Ah Jin, showcasing great focus. Having impressed viewers with her performance and fierce gaze, Kim You Jung has been topping the buzzworthy actor rankings.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae monitors his own performance with a serious gaze, creating persuasive scenes with his emotional portrayal of Yoon Jun Seo, making viewers wonder if he can become Baek Ah Jin’s “savior.”

Kim Do Hoon captivated with his acting, showcasing a sincere side while also emphasizing Kim Jae Oh’s charm with his playfulness. As a reliable supporter of Baek Ah Jin, Kim Jae Oh also delivered emotional and heart-fluttering moments with Baek Ah Jin.

Lee Yul Eum showcased sincere attitude through her acting as well as her lovable charm on set, transforming into Baek Ah Jin’s rival Lena and adding tension to the story.

With the addition of Hwang In Youp’s special appearance as Heo In Gang, viewers are curious to find out how the precarious relationship between the characters will unfold.

“Dear X” airs every Thursday and is available on Viki.

