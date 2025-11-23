November Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Nov 23, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from October 6 to November 6.

CORTIS’s Keonho held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 480,895, marking a 25.21 percent increase in his score since October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “CORTIS,” “global rookie,” and “visual,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “achieve,” and “visual.” Keonho’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 88.94 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian rose to second place after seeing a 82.38 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 447,645 for November.

ILLIT’s Wonhee came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 433,881, marking a 21.38 percent rise in her score since last month.

ILLIT’s Minju maintained her position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 247,956, marking a 10.07 percent increase in her score since October.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo jumped to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 210,799, marking a 50.65 percent rise in her score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS’s Keonho
  2. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  3. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  4. ILLIT’s Minju
  5. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  6. izna’s Bang Jeemin
  7. KiiiKiii’s Haeum
  8. MEOVV’s Anna
  9. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  10. BABYMONSTER’s Rami
  11. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu
  12. izna’s Mai
  13. TWS’s Dohoon
  14. ILLIT’s Moka
  15. TWS’s Shinyu
  16. izna’s Choi Jungeun
  17. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  18. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  19. izna’s Koko
  20. izna’s Ryu Sarang
  21. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  22. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  23. izna’s Yoon Jiyoon
  24. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  25. CORTIS’s Martin
  26. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  27. ILLIT’s Yunah
  28. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  29. izna’s Jeong Saebi
  30. ILLIT’s Iroha

