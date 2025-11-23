Stray Kids' 'DO IT' Surpasses 1.4 Million 1st-Day Sales + Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide

Stray Kids’ latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On November 21 at 2 p.m. KST, Stray Kids made their highly-anticipated comeback with their special album “DO IT,” which features the double title tracks “Do It” and “DIVINE.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “DO IT” sold nearly 1.5 million copies on its first day of sales alone, recording an impressive total of 1,496,768 first-day sales.

“DO IT” is Stray Kids’ seventh consecutive album to sell over 1 million copies on the first day of its release: the group previously achieved the feat with “MAXIDENT,” “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” “ATE,” “合 (HOP),” and “KARMA.”

Additionally, “DO IT” has already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 37 different regions, including Canada, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Taiwan, Russia, Poland, Vietnam, and more.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!