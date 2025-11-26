4 Crucial Moments For Kim You Jung In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Dear X' 

Some moments in life can be so determinant that they have the power to change one’s destiny forever. Right when things seem to be going a little better for Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), a new storm approaches, threatening to destroy everything she has worked for so far. Starting the second half of “Dear X,” the story delves into an even darker corner, reaching new peaks of angst, suspense, and thrill that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Here are some of the most crucial moments that will set the path for what’s to come in this story.

Spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead!

Trigger warning: mentions of suicide.

1. Starting a relationship with Heo In Gang

For Ah Jin, feelings are nothing but a tool to manipulate people into getting what she wants. Finding love has never been in her priorities. However, what started as a strategic relationship with Heo In Gang (Hwang In Youp) soon begins to take on different and subtle undertones. Even when their relationship is mostly a show for the cameras, the sweetness and warmth Ah Jin gets to experience with In Gang and his family make it look as if she really is opening up to the idea of having a future with him.

But as it turns out, between Kang Lena’s (Lee Yul Eum) constant harassment and Sim Sung Hee (Kim Yi Kyeong), Ah Jin’s former high school classmate who tries to expose her past, Ah Jin can never truly let her guard down. But this time around is a little different than before. Though she still uses her devious schemes with the help of Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) to take them down, the aftermath of her actions is slowly starting to get to her.

Though Baek Ah Jin is known as a sociopath from the beginning, at this point in the story, we still see her struggling to choose between her desire to get revenge on those who hurt her and her hopes to find true kindness in her life. And sadly, what is about to come will most definitely define her future.

2. Losing Heo In Gang’s grandmother

Even if Ah Jin appears to not love In Gang, nobody can deny that she indeed feels true affection for his grandmother. This elderly woman, who barely knows Ah Jin, has shown her such compassion and care, something that not even her parents ever did, that she can’t help but feel conflicted. Throughout Ah Jin’s life, not one single person has really been on her side without expecting something in exchange. Everyone always ended up abandoning her. That’s why the grandma’s unconditional kindness touches her so deeply, even more so after the woman discovers that Ah Jin intentionally approached her to get closer to In Gang.

Nonetheless, the love that could have been Ah Jin’s salvation evaporates in an instant when In Gang’s grandmother collapses and dies right in front of her eyes. But the most interesting thing about this is that she doesn’t let herself crumble at the moment, even if all traces of life are leaving her eyes at once. Her instincts focus on surviving, as she’s always done. With grandma’s death, the last straw that was holding Ah Jin to her humanity snaps, leaving her without any hope left for herself or the people around her. Furthermore, it appears as if she intentionally wants to look like this emotionless and coldhearted monster. However, we don’t get to see any of these until the very end, creating much more tension and mystery as we wonder if Ah Jin was behind the elderly woman’s death or not.

3. Distancing herself from Yoon Jun Seo

In that sense, Ah Jin’s complex feelings confuse Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) so much that it creates a distance between them. Jun Seo’s jealousy and possessiveness toward Ah Jin accentuate, and the more he sees her being happy with In Gang, it gets to a point where Jun Seo practically corners her to break her relationship up. However, Ah Jin’s cold and calculating demeanor toward the death of In Gang’s grandmother is so striking that he even starts to suspect Ah Jin was the one who killed the woman. His doubts and suspicions not only ignite a conflict with Ah Jin, but also infuriate Jae Oh, who seems to know her better than expected.

Ultimately, when Jun Seo discovers the truth and confirms that Ah Jin actually tried to reach out to the woman before she fell down the stairs, something breaks inside him. In this moment, his reaction, which mirrors the scene where Ah Jin also loses her mind for a minute, is very intriguing to say the least. Jun Seo constantly says he wishes to see Ah Jin happy and living a normal life, but the moment she is about to get it, he can’t completely let go of her. Still, when he finds himself too overwhelmed by her actions, he doesn’t hesitate to distance himself. Though their relationship is co-dependent and Ah Jin has used him more than once, right now it looks like Jun Seo is turning into the most dangerous of the two.

4. Breaking up with Heo In Gang

As wonderful as it seemed at some point, once Ah Jin’s relationship with In Gang starts to become an obstacle to her career, she decides to end it without any consideration, always determined to survive. Their breakup is probably one of the most intense and gripping scenes until this moment. The raw emotions, the cutting words—both Kim You Jung’s and Hwang In Youp’s acting leave you speechless, but not so much as In Gang’s tragic ending. After losing both his grandmother and the person he thought was the love of his life, he takes his own life, leaving behind great consequences for Ah Jin.

Ah Jin sees her image hanging at the edge of a cliff due to a wave of criticism blaming her for In Gang’s death and the backlash fueled by none other than her agency’s president, Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young). Facing what could be the end of her career, Ah Jin finally collapses. But what she couldn’t imagine is that a mysterious and dark figure is already moving the threads behind the scenes, preparing to catch her in a trap that she might not be able to escape alive. Who will turn out to be the new “X” in this story? Let’s find out soon!

