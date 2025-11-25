TXT's Yeonjun Spends 2nd Week On Billboard 200 With 'NO LABELS: PART 01'

TXT’s Yeonjun has charted for a second week on the Billboard 200 as a soloist!

Last week, Yeonjun made his solo debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. His first official solo album, “NO LABELS: PART 01,” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

“NO LABELS: PART 01” is now spending its second consecutive week on the chart, where it took No. 163 this week.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “NO LABELS: PART 01” stayed strong at No. 3 in its second week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The mini album also ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 11 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the 11th best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun spent his second week on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 72.

Congratulations to Yeonjun!

