40th Golden Disc Awards Announces First Lineup

The 40th Golden Disc Awards is gearing up to be a star-studded event!

On November 26, the 40th Golden Disc Awards announced its first performer lineup consisting of LE SSERAFIM, IVE, NCT WISH, ENHYPEN, ALLDAY PROJECT, izna, ZEROBASEONE, ZO ZAZZ, and CORTIS.

Hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Mun Ka Young, the 40th Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Taipei Dome on January 10, 2026. Check out the nominees here!

While waiting, watch host Mun Ka Young in "My Dearest Nemesis" below:

