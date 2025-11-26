Watch: Jung Woo Sung Vows To Stop Hyun Bin In “Made In Korea” Trailer

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has released a new trailer!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The newly released teaser begins with Baek Ki Tae solemnly saluting the national flag, immediately signaling a looming clash between figures driven by opposing desires. When Jang Geon Young asks what led him to the KCIA, Baek Ki Tae responds firmly, “I joined to serve my country.”

However, despite his position within the agency, Ki Tae’s movements grow increasingly suspicious. His declaration—“This too is national duty, this too is patriotism”—raises deeper questions about where loyalty ends and personal ambition begins.

Meanwhile, Jang Geon Young pushes forward with his pursuit of an elusive crime organization, defying warnings from his superiors. His determined vow, “Baek Ki Tae—I’ll catch him no matter what,” establishes him as a man of unwavering resolve. Quick cuts then reveal glimpses of Cheon Seok Joong (Jung Sung Il), Chief Pyo (Roh Jae Won), and Director Hwang (Park Yong Woo) standing with Ki Tae, hinting at hidden alliances and power dynamics beneath the surface.

Jang Geon Young’s foreboding warning—“If you want to go up against me, be prepared”—further hints at his commitment to stop Baek Ki Tae and those around him.

Finally, when Baek Ki Tae asks, “What game are you playing?” and Jang Geon Young answers simply, “Patriotism,” foreshadowing a fateful confrontation between two men who pursue the same word under entirely different meanings.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

In the meantime, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)