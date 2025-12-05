20+ New K-Dramas To Watch In December 2025

Say goodbye to 2025 while snuggling up with a new batch of K-dramas!

Here are new K-dramas to check out in December:

“The Price of Confession”

Korean Title: “자백의 대가”

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Seon Kyu

Premiere Date: December 5

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yun Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch.





“Pro Bono”

Korean Title: “프로보노”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyung Suk, Lee Yoo Young

Premiere Date: December 6

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about Kang David (Jung Kyung Ho), a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly gets trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team.





“Surely Tomorrow”

Korean Title: “경도를 기다리며”

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An

Premiere Date: December 6

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about ex-couple Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An) who cross paths again years later as a journalist covering an affair scandal and as the wife of the man at the center of it.





“That Day, Hosu”

Korean Title: “그날의 호수”

Cast: Park Yoo Rim, Cha Mi Kyung, Yoo Ji Wan

Premiere Date: December 8

Broadcast Details: Monday at 8:20 p.m. KST on tvN

Part of tvN’s short drama project, “That Day, Hosu” (literal title) is a one-episode drama about a teacher tracking down the truth of a student’s death that occurred during her brief absence from the classroom.





“Will You Be My Manager?”

Korean Title: “되어줄래? 나의 매니저”

Cast: Nonomura Kanon, Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, Yang Jun Beom, Nam Min Su

Premiere Date: December 12

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 1 p.m. KST, available on Viki

“Will You Be My Manager?” is about Hirose Hana (Nonomura Kanon), a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers to an arts high school and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.





“Housekeeper”

Korean Title: “하우스키퍼”

Cast: Yoon Sang Jung, Kang Na Eon, Jang Young Nam

Premiere Date: December 8

Broadcast Details: Monday at 8:20 p.m. KST on tvN

Also part of tvN’s short drama project, the one-episode drama “Housekeeper” follows the story of two best friends whose relationship changes due to a mysterious housekeeper who comes between them.





“Onion Soup After Work”

Korean Title: “퇴근 후 양파수프”

Cast: Lee Dong Hwi, Bang Hyo Rin

Premiere Date: December 14

Broadcast Details: Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

The first of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “Onion Soup After Work” is a one-episode drama about a man trying to find out why onion soup, his only source of comfort, was removed from a restaurant menu.





“First Love is Wired Earphones”

Korean Title: “첫사랑은 줄이어폰”

Cast: Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon

Premiere Date: December 14

Broadcast Details: Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “First Love is Wired Earphones” (literal title) tells the story of Han Young Seo (Han Ji Hyeon), a high school senior ranked first in her class, who comes to face her dreams and love as she meets a student named Ki Hyun Ha (Ong Seong Wu).





“First Man”

Korean Title: “첫 번째 남자”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo

Premiere Date: December 15

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 7:05 p.m. KST on MBC

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.





“Love Hotel”

Korean Title: “러브호텔”

Cast: Kim Ah Young, Moon Dong Hyuk

Premiere Date: December 17

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “Love Hotel” is about a long-term couple that comes to a face a killer at a motel they enter by chance due to a rainstorm.





“The Night the Wolf Disappeared”

Korean Title: “늑대가 사라진 밤에“

Cast: Gong Min Jung, Im Seong Jae

Premiere Date: December 17

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “The Night the Wolf Disappeared” (literal title) tells the story of a zookeeper couple on the verge of divorce as they struggle to find a wolf that has escaped overnight.





“Villains”

Korean Title: “빌런즈“

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Kwak Do Won, Lee Bum Soo, Lee Min Jung

Premiere Date: December 18

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 12 p.m. KST on TVING

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.”





“Love Me”

Korean Title: “러브 미”

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, Dahyun

Premiere Date: December 19

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST on JTBC, available on Viki

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.





“No Man to Carry My Dad’s Casket”

Korean Title: “아빠의 관을 들어줄 남자가 없다”

Cast: Kim Yoon Hye, Kim Min Chul, Kwon Soo Hyun

Premiere Date: December 21

Broadcast Details: Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

“No Man to Carry My Dad’s Casket” (literal title) is a one-episode drama for KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track” and is about Soo Ah (Kim Yoon Hye) as she tries to decide if her ex-boyfriend of 10 years of her current boyfriend of 100 days should carry her dad’s casket at his funeral.





“Kimchi”

Korean Title: “김치”

Cast: Kim Sun Young, Kim Dan

Premiere Date: December 21

Broadcast Details: Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

Also for KBS’s anthology “Love : Track,” “Kimchi” explores the conflict experienced by Young Mi (Kim Sun Young) as she discovers her son’s secret through a blackmail text message.





“I DOL I”

Korean Title: “아이돌아이”

Cast: Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, Jeong Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin

Premiere Date: December 22

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA, available on Viki

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.





“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Woo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Premiere Date: December 24

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays on Disney+

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.





“Love of One Star”

Korean Title: “별 하나의 사랑”

Cast: Lee Joon, Bae Yoon Kyung

Premiere Date: December 24

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “Love of One Star” (literal title) is about a 5-star rated man on a dating app who is a strong believer of ratings and gets matched with a woman who is rated 1-star due to a system error.





“Minji Minji Minji”

Korean Title: “민지 민지 민지”

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Jin Ho Eun, Kwon Eun Bin

Premiere Date: December 24

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

Also part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “Minji Minji Minji” is about a class with three students named Minji and the confusion that occurs when a note that says, “I like you Minji -From Minji,” is discovered.





“Cashero”

Korean Title: “캐셔로”

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Premiere Date: December 26

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.





“Terms and Conditions for Love”

Korean Title: “사랑청약조건”

Cast: Jun Hye Jin, Yang Dae Hyuk

Premiere Date: December 28

Broadcast Details: Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

A one-episode drama for “Love : Track,” “Terms and Conditions for Love” (literal title) is about a couple preparing for divorce yet planning on living together temporarily due to the terms of their apartment application.





“Nonexistent Soundtrack”

Korean Title: “세상에 없는 사운드트랙”

Cast: Kang Han Na, Kim Min Kyu

Premiere Date: December 28

Broadcast Details: Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

The final short drama of KBS’s romance anthology “Love : Track,” “Nonexistent Soundtrack” tells the story of a man and woman who gradually get closer through virtual music within a novel.

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you’re watching in December!

Please refresh the page if the poll does not load.