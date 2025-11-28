Lee Je Hoon Pretends To Be A Gullible Mark To Take Down Yoon Shi Yoon In 'Taxi Driver 3'

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Je Hoon’s favorite alter ego from Season 3!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Last week, Season 3 kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries to air in 2025.

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) will disguise himself as an endearingly gullible fool in order to take down the Rainbow squad’s next target: “used-car villains” who commit all sorts of evil crimes using used cars.

Newly released stills from the episode capture Kim Do Gi’s flawless transformation into a gullible mark who seems to have a lot of money on his hands—but might be lacking in the fashion sense department. His innocent, naive expression as he holds up wads of cash makes him look like the perfect target for the “used-car villains,” whom Do Gi plans to teach a lesson they won’t soon forget.

Notably, Yoon Shi Yoon will be making a special appearance as Cha Byung Jin, the villain at the top of the used-car crime cartel, building anticipation for the showdown between him and Kim Do Gi.

The third episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on November 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

