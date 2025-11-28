Ahn Dong Gu’s Words Spark A Relationship Crisis With Jung Bo Min In “Last Summer”

Longtime couple Ahn Dong Gu and Jung Bo Min will face an unexpected turning point in their relationship in “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Ahead of Episode 9, newly released stills capture Oh Seung Taek (Ahn Dong Gu) and Lee Seul (Jung Bo Min) sitting face-to-face in a serious conversation. Oh Seung Taek stares at his girlfriend with a weighty, solemn expression—far from the gentle affection he usually shows her.

Lee Seul, too, begins with her signature bright smile, only for it to fade in an instant. She holds tightly to Seung Taek’s hand, her eyes filling with tears, leaving curiosity over what was said between the two.

Furthermore, Seung Taek is set to deliver one shocking sentence that leaves Seul completely shaken. His determined tone, contrasted with Seul breaking down as she refuses to accept it, suggests a fierce storm approaching what was once a steady relationship. What are Seung Taek’s true feelings that he has tried so hard to hide—and what exactly drove Seul to tears?

The next episode of “Last Summer” will air on November 29 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

