Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 2nd Win For 'Beat It Up' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ILLIT, Jungwoo, tripleS msnz, And More

NCT DREAM has won a second music show trophy for “Beat It Up”!

On the November 29 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were NCT DREAM’s “Beat It Up,” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.” NCT DREAM ultimately took the win with a total of 6,570 points.

Congratulations to NCT DREAM! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ILLIT, NCT’s Jungwoo, tripleS msnz, VVUP, XLOV, NOWZ, NEWBEAT, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Baby DONT Cry, XODIAC, cosmosy, Burvey, SEVENUS, Jeon Yu Jin, Jang kiki, AM8IC, and Kwon Eui Bin.

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

NCT’s Jungwoo – “SUGAR”

tripleS msnz – “Christmas Alone”

VVUP – “Super Model”

XLOV – “Rizz”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

NEWBEAT – “LOUD”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “SOB”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

cosmosy – “Physics”

Burvey – “SUGAR RIDING”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

Jeon Yu Jin – “Childlike Slumber”

Jang kiki – “Green APT.”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

