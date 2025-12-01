Yim Si Wan Launches Official X Account On His Birthday + Unveils Dashing Profile Photos

Yim Si Wan has shared updated profile photos under his new agency THEBLACKLABEL!

In early November, THEBLACKLABEL welcomed Yim Si Wan as the newest member of their agency. On December 1, THEBLACKLABEL unveiled dashing new profile photos of the actor to his newly launched X (formerly Twitter) account.

Check out the profile photos below!

Currently, Yim Si Wan is gearing up for his first-ever solo album “The Reason.” Check out teasers for his solo here, and follow Yim Si Wan on X here!

