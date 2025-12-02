Hyun Bin, Jung Sung Il, Park Yong Woo, And Roh Jae Won Strive For Power In New Drama “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled a new poster!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The poster captures the harsh hierarchies of the era through the strong presence of each character in the shadows. Baek Ki Tae, emerging from rising smoke, shows the ruthless ambition of a man who treats even the nation as a commodity.

Following him are Cheon Seok Joong (Jung Sung Il), exuding solemnity; Pyo Hak Su (Roh Jae Won), showing careful calculation; and Hwang Gook Pyung (Park Yong Woo), whose sharp gaze adds weight. Their intertwined stories, driven by different desires, hint at an unpredictable turn of events.

The tagline, “In the era of prohibition, power alone is not forbidden,” highlights the unshakable nature of power in a time when restrictions and surveillance are common and the intense clashes between those who try to seize it.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

