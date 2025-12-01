Lee Dong Wook Announces Stops For 2025-2026 Fan Meeting Tour "MY SWEET HOME"
Lee Dong Wook is going on tour!
On December 1, KINGKONG by STARSHIP announced Lee Dong Wook’s 2025-2026 fan meeting tour “MY SWEET HOME.”
After visiting Wuhan on December 14, 2025, Lee Dong Wook will visit Manila, Chongqing, Shanghai, Taipei, Osaka, and Tokyo.
Check out the stops below:
- December 14, 2025 – Wuhan, China
- December 20, 2025 – Manila, Philippines
- January 10, 2026 – Chongqing, China
- January 17, 2026 – Shanghai, China
- January 31, 2026 – Taipei, Taiwan
- February 12, 2026 – Osaka, Japan
- February 14, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan
The announcement further teases more stops to look forward to. Stay tuned for updates!
More details regarding each stop will be released at a later date. Also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!
Source (1)