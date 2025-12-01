Lee Dong Wook Announces Stops For 2025-2026 Fan Meeting Tour 'MY SWEET HOME'

Lee Dong Wook is going on tour!

On December 1, KINGKONG by STARSHIP announced Lee Dong Wook’s 2025-2026 fan meeting tour “MY SWEET HOME.”

After visiting Wuhan on December 14, 2025, Lee Dong Wook will visit Manila, Chongqing, Shanghai, Taipei, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Check out the stops below:

December 14, 2025 – Wuhan, China

December 20, 2025 – Manila, Philippines

January 10, 2026 – Chongqing, China

January 17, 2026 – Shanghai, China

January 31, 2026 – Taipei, Taiwan

February 12, 2026 – Osaka, Japan

February 14, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan

The announcement further teases more stops to look forward to. Stay tuned for updates!

More details regarding each stop will be released at a later date. Also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)