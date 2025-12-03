Lee Se Young Unveils Stunning Profile Photos

Lee Se Young has shared updated profile photos under her new agency Fantagio!

In September, Fantagio welcomed Lee Se Young as the newest member of the agency. On December 3, Fantagio unveiled new profile photos of the actress.

In the images, Lee Se Young presents two distinct vibes with two types of turtlenecks. She shows elegance in a black turtleneck, while a gray turtleneck creates a warm, soft impression.

Wearing a black blazer, Lee Se Young adds a chic touch that boosts her sophisticated aura.

She also highlights her versatile charm by creating a dandy look in a denim jacket and by pairing a white T-shirt with jeans for a neat style.

Lee Se Young has built a strong reputation through standout roles in “The Red Sleeve” and “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract,” proving her versatility across genres and time periods. She further expanded her range with praised performances in “What Comes After Love” and “Motel California.” She is now preparing for her next project, the Disney+ series “The Remarried Empress,” set for release in the second half of 2026.

Watch Lee Se Young in “What Comes After Love” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out her drama “Motel California” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)