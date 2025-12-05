Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, And More Are Entangled In A Battle For Power In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled new stills!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The stills showcase Baek Ki Tae’s intense presence, consumed by desire, and the characters entangled around him.

In the crowd, Baek Ki Tae, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) head department, hides his gaze while surveying his surroundings in a suit, teasing the schemes he may be plotting as desire boils within him.

Jang Geon Young, focused on eavesdropping while tracking a criminal organization, shows his relentless determination in the investigation.

In particular, the image of the two facing each other suggests a direct confrontation where desire and persistence collide.

Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), a military academy–trained officer and Baek Ki Tae’s younger brother, appears dressed in a military uniform. With beliefs that differ from his older brother’s, his character sparks curiosity about how their relationship will develop.

Bae Geum Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong), a fairy-like madam who shakes the foundations of state power, wears a striking hot-pink dress and a meaningful smile. Her character raises anticipation about the influence she will have on Baek Ki Tae and other key figures at the center of power.

Oh Ye Jin (Seo Eun Soo), an investigator tracking a criminal cartel alongside Jang Geon Young, and Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji An), a key figure in a Japanese crime organization working with Baek Ki Tae, are characters with different goals and interests and serve as allies to the two men.

Characters connected to Baek Ki Tae, including Presidential Security Chief Cheon Seok Joong (Jung Sung Il), NIS colleague Pyo Hak Su (Roh Jae Won), and the head of NIS Busan branch Hwang Gook Pyung (Park Yong Woo), each show their own desires. Their clash of ambitions is expected to create an immersive experience for the drama.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

In the meantime, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Jung Woo Sung in “12.12: The Day” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)