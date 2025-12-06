2 Silly And 2 Emotional Moments From Episodes 9-10 Of 'Last Summer'

With every day getting colder and colder, Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun) and Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) also prepare themselves to say goodbye to this warm season and welcome an autumn that will bring fresh air so they can finally close this twisted and chaotic chapter in their lives. While some moments of this K-drama were hilariously ridiculous, some others had all the hidden emotions that this couple had been keeping in their hearts. Whether it is silly or emotional, here are all the moments that made us laugh and cry this week in the latest episodes of “Last Summer.”

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead!

Silly: Song Ha Gyeong and Seo Su Hyeok’s last date

Some things in life are better kept short and sweet. At least that’s what it looks like for the relationship between Song Ha Gyeong and Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo). After Ha Gyeong realizes that her feelings for Do Ha are stronger than she wanted to admit, she has no other option but to end things with Su Hyeok. True to his character, he accepts the breakup without much fuss, but before parting ways, he asks for one last date.

And because a K-drama wouldn’t be a K-drama without the typical amusement park date, they add it at the very last minute. High school uniforms included. Furthermore, Su Hyeok ends up inviting Do Ha to their date, adding some silly moments of rivalry in between. Cringe aside, this moment serves as a way to give a proper farewell to Su Hyeok’s character.

While Seo Su Hyeok displayed a more mature and collected personality compared to Baek Do Ha or even Song Ha Gyeong, at the end of the day, he couldn’t stay completely unaffected after getting involved with these friends. Though he couldn’t win Ha Gyeong’s heart, he still gained a new perspective and the opportunity to open himself up. He may not have a broken heart, but this moment, as laughable as it is, still gives a bit of bittersweetness to this second male lead.

Silly: Song Ha Gyeong and Baek Do Ha dating

Though their relationship has always been sort of complicated, nobody was prepared to see how silly and goofy both Song Ha Gyeong and Baek Do Ha would be while dating. Once she confesses her feelings to him, their lovey-dovey era officially begins. But before they can even enjoy their first official date together, both get sick. While watching them, you can’t help but get the feeling that they are just two little kids trying to take care of each other while their parents are at work.

They skip school, or more to say their own jobs, stay at home while playing video games, prepare homemade remedies, and simply spend time together. It’s as if they are trying to recover all those years and make up for the times they couldn’t be there for each other. In a sense, they are still two young and lonely kids who are finally finding a way to make the peanut house a home for themselves. Does it still look foolish and a little embarrassing? Most definitely, but sometimes love looks exactly like that.

Emotional: Lee Seul and Oh Seung Taek breaking up

On a more serious note, while the main couple is blissfully enjoying their time together, Lee Seul (Jung Bo Min), who was more than ready to tie the knot with Oh Seung Taek (Ahn Dong Gu) after dating for more than 10 years, suddenly sees their relationship falling apart. Despite not having that much screen time, this couple still portrays an important topic about relationships and society. On the surface, the world might be open and inclusive about disabilities, but in fact, people who live with such conditions and their loved ones have to face a much harsher reality.

That’s why Seung Taek decides to end things with Seul before they even have the chance to say “I do.” This moment is so emotional since you can’t really blame anyone, Seul nor Seung Taek. Both have valid reasons to act the way they do. While Seul is willing to go the extra mile to always take care of her boyfriend, Seung Taek doesn’t want her life to revolve around him or to forget about herself. In their own way, they are showing how much they love each other, but that doesn’t make things any easier or less sad.

Emotional: Saying goodbye to Baek Do Yeong

But if we’re talking about emotions, the ultimate tear-jerking moment is watching both Do Ha and Ha Gyeong saying goodbye to Baek Do Yeong (also played by Lee Jae Wook). The missing twin, who appeared to be more like a ghost from the past at this point, finally makes his last appearance, although not in the way that was expected. After Do Ha suddenly goes away for five months, he returns with the remains of his late twin brother. The uncertainty is finally resolved, and though the possibility of him not being alive was strong, having the confirmation of his death still hits them like a truck.

The deep loss that affected Do Ha and Ha Gyeong so much finally gets resolved. It might not have been clearly shown throughout the drama, since it had so many twists and turns, but the pain, guilt, and remorse from the last moments they spent with Do Yeong are the shackles that didn’t allow them to open up completely. However, watching them let go of all that and start a new day together is all the healing we could ask of this show. With only a couple of episodes left, we can already see them giving us a warm goodbye in this “Last Summer”!

Watch the latest episodes of “Last Summer” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Last Summer” and “Dear X”