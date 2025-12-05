Melon Music Awards 2025 Announces Nominees

The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 has revealed this year’s nominees!

Following the announcement of this year’s Top 10 winners, the Melon Music Awards has now announced the nominees for the Daesangs (Grand Prizes) and category awards.

Only music released between October 31, 2024 and November 19, 2025 was eligible for this year’s awards.

With the exception of the Millions Top 10 awards and the Track Zero Choice award, all of the following awards will be determined 60 percent by download and streaming counts, 20 percent by judges’ evaluations, and 20 percent by votes.

The Millions Top 10 awards, which are given to 10 albums that surpassed 1 million streams on Melon within the first 24 hours of their release, will be determined 80 percent by download and streaming counts and 20 percent by votes.

Voting for the following awards will run from December 5 to 11:59 p.m. KST on December 19.

Check out all of this year’s nominees below!

Artist of the Year (Top 10 Winners)

Album of the Year

BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”

G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “Übermensch”

IU – “Kkot Galpi 3”

IVE – “IVE EMPATHY”

Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “Ruby”

Lim Young Woong – “IM HERO 2”

PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.1”

RIIZE – “ODYSSEY”

Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “rosie”

SEVENTEEN – “HAPPY BURSTDAY”

Song of the Year

10CM – “To Reach You”

BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “HOME SWEET HOME” (featuring Taeyang and Daesung)

HUNTR/X – “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)

IVE – “REBEL HEART”

Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “like JENNIE”

Maktub – “Starting With You”

Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “toxic till the end”

ZO ZAZZ – “Don’t you know”

Millions Top 10

New Artist of the Year

ALLDAY PROJECT

Hearts2Hearts

JAESSBEE

KiiiKiii

ZO ZAZZ

Best Group (Female)

aespa

BABYMONSTER

Hearts2Hearts

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

Best Group (Male)

BOYNEXTDOOR

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

TXT

Best Solo Artist (Female)

IU

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Best Solo Artist (Male)

10CM

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Lim Young Woong

Maktub

ZO ZAZZ

Best OST

Changsub (BTOB) – “True Love” (“Secret Relationships” OST)

Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) [EXO] – “FOREVER” (“Resident Playbook” OST)

HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

PLAVE – “We don’t stop” (“The Fiery Priest 2” OST)

TXT – “When the Day Comes” (“Resident Playbook” OST)

Best Pop Artist

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

KATSEYE

Lady Gaga

Track Zero Choice

Bek Hyunjin – “Mogwa”

CHS – “ECHO”

CHUDAHYE CHAGIS – “Jakdu: Standing on Blades”

Effie – “MORE HYPER”

HANRORO – “Goodbye, My Summer”

huijun woo – “spacious house”

Kim Oki – “Lucky” (featuring Wonstein)

Sanmanhan – “Heart of a Dog”

Shin In Ryu – “Attack!”

Wah Wah Wah & Noridogam – “Uncertainty”

The Melon Music Awards 2025 will take place on December 20 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Check out the lineup of performing artists here!

