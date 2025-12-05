Melon Music Awards 2025 Announces Nominees
The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 has revealed this year’s nominees!
Following the announcement of this year’s Top 10 winners, the Melon Music Awards has now announced the nominees for the Daesangs (Grand Prizes) and category awards.
Only music released between October 31, 2024 and November 19, 2025 was eligible for this year’s awards.
With the exception of the Millions Top 10 awards and the Track Zero Choice award, all of the following awards will be determined 60 percent by download and streaming counts, 20 percent by judges’ evaluations, and 20 percent by votes.
The Millions Top 10 awards, which are given to 10 albums that surpassed 1 million streams on Melon within the first 24 hours of their release, will be determined 80 percent by download and streaming counts and 20 percent by votes.
Voting for the following awards will run from December 5 to 11:59 p.m. KST on December 19.
Check out all of this year’s nominees below!
Artist of the Year (Top 10 Winners)
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- IVE
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT WISH
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Album of the Year
- BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “Übermensch”
- IU – “Kkot Galpi 3”
- IVE – “IVE EMPATHY”
- Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “Ruby”
- Lim Young Woong – “IM HERO 2”
- PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.1”
- RIIZE – “ODYSSEY”
- Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “rosie”
- SEVENTEEN – “HAPPY BURSTDAY”
Song of the Year
- 10CM – “To Reach You”
- BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “HOME SWEET HOME” (featuring Taeyang and Daesung)
- HUNTR/X – “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)
- IVE – “REBEL HEART”
- Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “like JENNIE”
- Maktub – “Starting With You”
- Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “toxic till the end”
- ZO ZAZZ – “Don’t you know”
Millions Top 10
- Baekhyun (EXO) – “Essence of Reverie”
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre”
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) – “TELEPARTY”
- CxM (SEVENTEEN) – “HYPE VIBES”
- DAY6 – “The DECADE”
- Doyoung (NCT) – “Soar”
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “Übermensch”
- Haechan (NCT) – “TASTE”
- ISEGYE IDOL – “Stargazers”
- IU – “Kkot Galpi 3”
- IVE – “IVE EMPATHY”
- Jennie (BLACKPINK) – “Ruby”
- Jin (BTS) – “Happy”
- Lee Chan Won – “bright;燦”
- Lim Young Woong – “IM HERO 2”
- Mark (NCT) – “The Firstfruit”
- NCT DREAM – “Go Back To The Future”
- NCT WISH – “COLOR”
- NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”
- PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.1”
- RIIZE – “ODYSSEY”
- Rosé (BLACKPINK) – “rosie”
- SEVENTEEN – “HAPPY BURSTDAY”
- Sungjin (DAY6) – “30”
- TXT – “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY”
- ZEROBASEONE – “BLUE PARADISE”
New Artist of the Year
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Hearts2Hearts
- JAESSBEE
- KiiiKiii
- ZO ZAZZ
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- BABYMONSTER
- Hearts2Hearts
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
Best Group (Male)
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- TXT
Best Solo Artist (Female)
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- 10CM
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- Lim Young Woong
- Maktub
- ZO ZAZZ
Best OST
- Changsub (BTOB) – “True Love” (“Secret Relationships” OST)
- Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) [EXO] – “FOREVER” (“Resident Playbook” OST)
- HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)
- PLAVE – “We don’t stop” (“The Fiery Priest 2” OST)
- TXT – “When the Day Comes” (“Resident Playbook” OST)
Best Pop Artist
- Don Toliver
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- KATSEYE
- Lady Gaga
Track Zero Choice
- Bek Hyunjin – “Mogwa”
- CHS – “ECHO”
- CHUDAHYE CHAGIS – “Jakdu: Standing on Blades”
- Effie – “MORE HYPER”
- HANRORO – “Goodbye, My Summer”
- huijun woo – “spacious house”
- Kim Oki – “Lucky” (featuring Wonstein)
- Sanmanhan – “Heart of a Dog”
- Shin In Ryu – “Attack!”
- Wah Wah Wah & Noridogam – “Uncertainty”
The Melon Music Awards 2025 will take place on December 20 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Check out the lineup of performing artists here!
