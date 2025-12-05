TWS’s Hanjin To Sit Out 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) Due To Health

TWS’s Hanjin will be absent from the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) due to health reasons.

On December 5, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Hanjin will not be participating in tomorrow’s ceremony following a recent decline in his condition.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you about TWS member Hanjin’s health condition and schedule. Due to a decline in his condition, Hanjin will be unable to participate in the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) scheduled for tomorrow (December 6). We kindly ask for fans’ understanding. Hanjin is currently resting and focusing on recovery. While he has a very strong desire to take part in the performance, the company has determined that it is best for him to prioritize his recovery at this time. We will do our utmost to support his recovery so that he can return to meet fans in good health. Thank you.

Wishing Hanjin a speedy and full recovery!

Source (1)