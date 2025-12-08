Park Na Rae’s Programs “Home Alone,” “Where Is My Home,” And “Amazing Saturday” Release Statements Regarding Her Departure

Park Na Rae has stepped down from her variety shows.

Last week, it was revealed that two of Park Na Rae’s former managers filed criminal charges against Park Na Rae for workplace harassment, aggravated assault, proxy prescriptions, and unpaid production expenses. Park Na Rae’s agency denied all charges and filed a countersuit against the former managers. Park Na Rae further released an apology regarding the allegations and announced a temporary hiatus.

Following Park Na Rae’s announcement, variety programs starring the comedienne have released official statements regarding her leave from the shows.

On December 8, the production team of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) released the following statement:

Hello, this is the production team of “Home Alone.” First, regarding the recent allegations concerning cast member Park Na Rae, we apologize for the delay in issuing our official statement, as we sought to assess the matter with an emphasis on fairness. The “Home Alone” production team has not taken this matter lightly and has carefully continued internal discussions including verifying the facts. In view of the seriousness of the situation and Park Na Rae’s expressed intention to suspend her activities, the production team decided to halt her appearance on “Home Alone.” Once again, we sincerely apologize for the delay in our official response. “Home Alone” will continue to do our utmost to deliver wholesome laughter with an even greater sense of responsibility. Thank you.

“Where Is My Home” also shared a statement:

After Park Na Rae revealed her intent to step down, the production team has decided to halt her appearance [on the program]. The pre-recorded footage that has been already filmed will be edited out as much as possible.

tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” similarly remarked, “‘Amazing Saturday’ respects Park Na Rae’s intent to halt activities, and she will no longer partake in filming that takes place going forward.”

