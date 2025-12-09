December Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from November 2 to December 2.

KiiiKiii topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,066,320 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “To Me From Me,” “web novel,” and “Gen Z Vibe,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “reveal,” “release,” and “comfort.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.90 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS took second place with a brand reputation index of 982,619, while Hearts2Hearts rose to third with a score of 754,973.

TWS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 689,041, and ILLIT rounded out the top five with a score of 590,496.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!