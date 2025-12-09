December Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 09, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from November 2 to December 2.

KiiiKiii topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,066,320 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “To Me From Me,” “web novel,” and “Gen Z Vibe,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “reveal,” “release,” and “comfort.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.90 percent positive reactions.

CORTIS took second place with a brand reputation index of 982,619, while Hearts2Hearts rose to third with a score of 754,973.

TWS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 689,041, and ILLIT rounded out the top five with a score of 590,496.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. KiiiKiii
  2. CORTIS
  3. Hearts2Hearts
  4. TWS
  5. ILLIT
  6. BABYMONSTER
  7. XLOV
  8. KickFlip
  9. izna
  10. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  11. MEOVV
  12. IDID
  13. NEXZ
  14. eite
  15. KATSEYE
  16. HORI7ON
  17. UNIS
  18. RESCENE
  19. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  20. ARTMS
  21. NEWBEAT
  22. AHOF
  23. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  24. Geenius
  25. Baby DONT Cry
  26. Big Ocean
  27. SPIA
  28. KIIRAS
  29. SAY MY NAME
  30. Candy Shop
