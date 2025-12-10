Watch: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong, Woo Do Hwan, And More Clash In Trailer For 'Made In Korea'

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled a new poster and trailer!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Set against a sweeping backdrop of South Korea in chaos and upheaval, the poster shows cinematic moments of characters driven by different desires and obsessions: Baek Ki Tae, Jang Geon Young, Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), Bae Geum Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong), Oh Ye Jin (Seo Eun Soo), Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji An), Cheon Seok Joong (Jung Sung Il), Pyo Hak Su (Roh Jae Won), and Hwang Gook Pyung (Park Yong Woo). With the characters placed inside the “MADE IN KOREA” text, the design highlights their turbulent fates and the constantly shifting, layered relationships between them.

The tagline, “A world changed by the powerful, a war of blood,” emphasizes the sense of being drawn into a whirlpool of unpredictable power struggles.

The newly released trailer opens with Baek Ki Tae declaring, “I believe the powerful change the world. From now on, I will change the world.” Tension builds as he is seen conducting a transaction with Ikeda Yuji, followed closely by Jang Geon Young and Oh Ye Jin.

The trailer then shows Baek Ki Tae’s hidden side, hinting at his double life and his ambition to reach the top, signaling the start of a full-scale bloody war over power. Locations like Busan, Japan, and Thailand, combined with action sequences that capture the characters’ emotions, expand the drama’s scope and promise an exciting story.

Finally, Baek Ki Tae faces Jang Geon Young head-on in a moment that teases the intense clash between the two men, saying, “I have the power to take responsibility for my choices.”

Watch the full trailer below!

“Made in Korea” will release its first two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

