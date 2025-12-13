3 Sweet Moments From The Final Episodes Of 'Last Summer'

After 12 episodes, “Last Summer” wraps up the story of Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun) and Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook), two distant childhood friends who started a 90-day journey to resolve their unspoken past, heal their wounded hearts, and find love. This K-drama, which combines the warm breeze of romance with the nostalgic vibes of youth, had its ups and downs, but it has finally reached the happy ending viewers were waiting for. Here are some of the sweetest moments in the last episodes of this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead!

1. Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong living together

Despite so many struggles and misunderstandings, Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong get to enjoy their long-standing romance, no more drama or unnecessary complications added. Watching a couple living in their domestic era has never been as sweet as in this K-drama. Even if things aren’t always perfect for them. In fact, they face more than one issue while working together in the final stages of the high school renovation project to fulfill the promise of turning it into an observatory. Just because they are in love doesn’t mean they have changed. On the contrary, they aren’t one bit afraid to show every side of themselves, eager to get to know each other better.

Still, they somehow figure out how to have the perfect work-life balance, looking like complete fools in love, giggling and enjoying every second together. Their smiles are so bright they could easily outshine any Christmas tree. Their summers might have been filled with bittersweet regrets, but this new chapter of their lives is warmer than any other season. It might have taken them a long time, but they finally found their true home side by side. Furthermore, they give us two full episodes of their lovey-dovey time so we don’t feel like there’s anything missing.

2. Song Ha Gyeong reuniting with her father

When her mother passed away, Ha Gyeong not only lost her, but she also lost her father when he decided to disappear. Being all alone, it was difficult for her to even remember how it was like to live with a family around. However, in these last moments, they give us an awkward yet sweet reencounter between father and daughter. Even if it appears a bit sudden, it is a sort of closure to those sad times. Although it would’ve been nice to have a little bit more development on this topic, it’s still nice to watch their family dynamic. It makes you realize exactly why Ha Gyeong’s character is so bad with communication, since her father is exactly the same.

In a very simple but meaningful way, they show us how their family, including Do Ha and his divorced parents, comes to terms with their grief, creating a brand new family. They might not be perfect, as their parents can even become a bit of a hassle when they crash Do Ha’s birthday party and ruin their date. But it portrays the way a relationship can always change and mature, growing to become stronger after the pain. With this, the parents who once built the peanut house give their blessing to the new owners of it: Do Ha and Ha Gyeong.

3. Lee Seul and Oh Seung Taek’s happy ending

But Ha Gyeong and Do Ha aren’t the only ones who get to live happily ever after. Lee Seul (Jung Bo Min) and Oh Seung Taek (Ahn Dong Gu) also overcome the underlying issues between them and get their happy ending. Skipping all the pull and push between them, once they realize how much they love each other and work on their hidden insecurities about their relationship, they decide to get back together. In a lovely spring wedding, they say their “I do” in the presence of all their family and friends. Furthermore, they even surprise us with the news of Seul’s pregnancy! Their screen time might have been short throughout the show, but it was totally worth it.

At the end of the day, we say goodbye to Do Ha and Ha Gyeong, who look forward to their future hand in hand, spending every season together. Even though this K-drama has one of the sweetest finales ever, very light-hearted and filled with optimism, it leaves viewers wishing for a bit more clarity and better storytelling in some plot lines. Nonetheless, their messy, confusing, and even at times silly love story will be remembered as one that brought the charm and warmth of this “Last Summer”!

