VERIVERY Takes 1st Win For “RED (Beggin’)” On 'Music Bank'

VERIVERY has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “RED (Beggin’)”!

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” did not air a new episode on December 12, but the music show still announced this week’s winner on its official website.

VERIVERY took the win with a total of 6,238 points on the Music Bank K-Chart from December 1 to 7.

fromis_9’s “White Memories” came in second place with a score of 4,651, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” ranked third with a score of 4,115.

Congratulations to VERIVERY!

