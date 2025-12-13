December Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from November 13 to December 13.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,827,202 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full group,” “separate and also together,” and “ARMY,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “wait,” “donate,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.05 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,477,864, marking a 33.50 percent increase in their score since November.

SEVENTEEN similarly maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,846,859, marking an 18.45 percent rise in their score since last month.

EXO jumped to fourth place after seeing a 61.92 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 2,999,184 for December.

Finally, TWS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,964,600.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

