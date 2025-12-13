December Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 13, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from November 13 to December 13.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,827,202 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full group,” “separate and also together,” and “ARMY,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “wait,” “donate,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.05 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,477,864, marking a 33.50 percent increase in their score since November.

SEVENTEEN similarly maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,846,859, marking an 18.45 percent rise in their score since last month.

EXO jumped to fourth place after seeing a 61.92 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 2,999,184 for December.

Finally, TWS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,964,600.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. EXO
  5. TWS
  6. THE BOYZ
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. NCT
  9. BIGBANG
  10. ZEROBASEONE
  11. CORTIS
  12. Super Junior
  13. XLOV
  14. SHINee
  15. INFINITE
  16. MONSTA X
  17. ATEEZ
  18. TXT
  19. BTOB
  20. BOYNEXTDOOR
  21. 2PM
  22. TREASURE
  23. ASTRO
  24. TVXQ
  25. Wanna One
  26. RIIZE
  27. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  28. KickFlip
  29. CRAVITY
  30. ONF

Source (1)

