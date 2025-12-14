ALLDAY PROJECT Quintuples 1st-Week Sales Record With 'ALLDAY PROJECT'

ALLDAY PROJECT is displaying impressive growth with their first-ever EP!

Last week, the rookie co-ed group from THEBLACKLABEL made their comeback with the self-titled EP “ALLDAY PROJECT” on December 8. By the end of the day, the EP had already sold over 85,000 copies, smashing ALLDAY PROJECT’s previous first-week sales record of 48,468 (set by their debut single album “FAMOUS”) on just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “ALLDAY PROJECT” went on to sell an impressive total of 250,071 copies in the first week of its release (December 8 to 14), more than quintupling ALLDAY PROJECT’s previous record.

Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT on their successful comeback!