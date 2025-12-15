2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Announces Daesang Nominees

The nominees for the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Grand Prize is out!

On December 15, the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards announced the following seven stars as nominees for this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize):

The 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards will be held on December 20 and be hosted by Lee Chan Won, Lee MIn Jung, and Moon Se Yoon. Check out the schedule for other year-end awards shows here!

Congratulations to the nominees!

