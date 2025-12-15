2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Announces Daesang Nominees
The nominees for the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards Grand Prize is out!
On December 15, the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards announced the following seven stars as nominees for this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize):
- Kim Sook (“Boss in the Mirror,” “Problem Child in House,” “We’ve Got a Delivery,” “Seeking Long-Standing Relationships”)
- Kim Young Hee (“Gag Concert,” “Malja Show”)
- Kim Jong Min (“2 Days & 1 Night,” “The Return of Superman”)
- Park Bo Gum (“The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum“)
- Boom (“Fun-staurant,” “Heart on Wheels”)
- Lee Chan Won (“Immortal Songs,” “Fun-staurant,” “Celeb Secret,” “Ballunteer”)
- Jun Hyun Moo (“Boss in the Mirror,” “Crazy Rich Korean”)
The 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards will be held on December 20 and be hosted by Lee Chan Won, Lee MIn Jung, and Moon Se Yoon. Check out the schedule for other year-end awards shows here!
Congratulations to the nominees!
