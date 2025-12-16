December Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from November 7 to December 7.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) maintained its position at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,560,101 for December. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Ku Sung Hwan,” “Park Ji Hyeon,” and “Lee Jang Woo,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “challenge,” “appear,” and “reveal.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.04 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “How Do You Play?” maintained its position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,813,574.

“Running Man” took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,667,508, while “The Wonder Coach” ranked third with a score of 3,401,275.

“You Quiz on the Block” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,308,350, and “The Ballad of Us” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,215,981.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Running Man” here:

Watch Now

And check out “I Am Solo” below!

Watch Now